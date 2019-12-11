THE managing partner at a York GP practice has become the first manager to be awarded a commendation by the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP).
John McEvoy, managing partner at Haxby Group, won a prestigious Certificate of Commendation for his ‘outstanding contribution to general practice.’ said a spokeswoman.
“The award recognised John’s work in Primary Care management, workforce transformation and with the Vale of York Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), as well as his previous military service,” she said.
“In thanking the RCGP, he said he hoped it would encourage health service managers at every level to strive for success, despite the challenges they faced,” she said.
Mr McEvoy said: “This award is not just for me, it’s for everyone here at Haxby Group – our managers, clinicians and especially the non-clinical support teams, who are key to our success – they all really deserve it.”