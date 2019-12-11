A YORK hair salon has closed its doors, delivering a fresh blow to the city centre.

Supercuts, situated in New Street, is a victim of the demise of parent company Regis UK Ltd, which went into administration in the autumn, putting 220 salons across the country at risk.

Administrators Deloitte yesterday announced the sale of the business and assets to the Bushell Investment Group, which has supported a management buy-out.

A spokeswoman said Regis UK Limited operated hairdressing salons around the UK, primarily under the Regis and Supercuts brands, and the sale would mean that both brands would remain on the UK high street, with over 1,000 jobs being secured.

However, she said a number of salons, including the York one, would be closing down, and the New Street salon had already shut.

Deloitte said in October that, like many retail related businesses, Regis UK Limited had suffered from changes in consumer behaviour and subsequent reduction in footfall, particularly in shopping centres where a number of salons were located.

Rob Harding, joint administrator, said then that the retail trading environment in the UK remained 'extremely challenging' and Regis UK Limited had been seeking to address this through a restructuring.

However, such challenges coupled with uncertainty over a proposed CVA (company voluntary arrangement), had made it necessary to appoint administrators.

Fellow joint administrator Matt Cowlishaw said yesterday: “We are pleased to have concluded the sale and for being able to preserve a significant number of jobs at two well-known brands.”

Supercuts is just around the corner from a number of businesses which have shut in Coney Street and from Debenhams in Davygate, which closes later this week. However, top new fashion store Flannels has recently opened just across the road from the salon in part of the former BHS store.