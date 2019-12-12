THE country heads to the polls today to vote in the general election.
And before you head to the polling station to cast your vote (and hopefully participate in the popular #DogsAtPollingStations movement), here are some tips from the electoral commission.
You can vote any time between 7am and 10pm today, December 12. You do not need your polling card to vote - but you must be registered.
Children are welcome at polling stations and you are allowed to take them into the polling booth - but they must not mark the ballot paper.
You should not take photos inside the polling station - but you can take pictures outside. Share your photos and follow the results from the count tonight at yorkpress.co.uk.
