A MUSICAL celebration of a renowned singer and performer's career will be held in North Yorkshire next summer.
‘The Joe Longthorne Songbook - A Night to Remember’, will commemorate the former celebrity who performed on stage and on television, as well as releasing three platinum albums.
The show will feature TV & West End star, Darren Day, along with special guest, Tracey Jordan.
The production features all of Joe's favourite songs, including Mary In The Morning and Don’t Cry Out Loud.
Endorsed by Joe’s husband Jamie, images of Joe and video footage of him at home and on stage will feature on screen.
The show will be held at Scarborough Spa on Sunday, August 2 next year.
Tickets are now on sale from Scarborough Spa’s Box Office or online at: www.scarboroughspa.co.uk