A COUPLE who operate holiday cottages have now purchased a pleasure boat company.

Neil and Jeanette Pearson have owned Chainbridge Riverside Retreat, near Whitby on the River Esk at Ruswarp, since 2011. The Retreat includes seven holiday cottages, a miniature railway and a licensed café.

They have used a flexible business loan from HSBC UK to purchase Ruswarp Pleasure Boats nearby which offers 17 rowing boats, 18 kayaks and a boat launch that visitors can use, all for seasonal hire.

The Pleasure Boats property also includes a freehold building, which the Pearsons plan to update and use as their primary residence. Almost 150 years old, Ruswarp Pleasure Boats was established in 1874..

Following support from accounting and business advisory firm, Baldwins, the couple were introduced to HSBC UK. Jeanette said: “When Ruswarp Pleasure Boats came on the market for sale, it seemed like a very natural fit for us, and we were thrilled that HSBC UK and Baldwins supported our ambition to expand our leisure offering in the area, providing our guests with a relaxing break along the River Esk.”