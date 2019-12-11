A RENOWNED rock band are set to make a headline appearance in York when touring with their new album next year.
The Boomtown Rats have announced their 2020 UK tour, ‘Citizens of Boomtown’, with a headline appearance at York Barbican on Saturday, April 25.
Formed in 1975 in Dublin, the band are known for their fast, loud, furious music, which lead to them becoming part of the punk scene.
The band are fronted by Bob Geldof, who famously organised charity concerts such as Live Aid.
Making history as the first Irish band to have a UK number one hit with ‘Rat Trap’, they went on to top the charts in 32 Countries with ‘I Don’t Like Mondays’ and released six albums.
The Boomtown Rats are set to release their brand new album, ‘Citizens of Boomtown’, next year.
Tickets for their York gig will be released on Friday (December 13) at 11am.
They can be booked by either calling the box office number on 0203 356 5441 or visiting the venue.
