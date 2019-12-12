A YORK boy is recovering after breaking both legs when he got off his school bus, tried to avoid a puddle and was struck by a car.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance helped save Max Kent’s life by whisking him from the accident in Crockey Hill to Leeds General Infirmary (LGI), where surgeons carried out an emergency operation to insert metal plates in one leg and a pin in the other.

Now his father John is planning to thank the ‘helicopter heroes’ through a fundraising panto by the York amateur dramatic society which he co-founded.

Deadpan Players is planning to stage three performances of Aladdin at the 200-seat Queen Margaret’s Theatre at Queen Margaret’s School, Escrick, on January 24 and 25.

Max, 11, who attends Fulford School, is hoping to appear on stage, despite currently being in a wheelchair and facing further surgery.

The proceeds will be divided between the air ambulance charity and the Leeds-based children’s cancer charity, Candlelighters.

Mr Kent, who co-runs the society with Astrid Croasdale, said it was set up last year to bring a community together and raise funds for local charities, and in January it raised more than £3,700 from three performances of Cinderella for Candlelighters.

He said the Yorkshire Air Ambulance had played a massive part in his son’s rescue.

“We cannot thank them enough and are forever indebted to them,” he said.

“We hope that this year’s pantomime will be bigger and better than ever and help raise money for both vital causes.”

He said Max’s accident happened when he came home from Fulford School one day in October, got off the bus in Wheldrake Lane and was struck by a car after trying to avoid a puddle. A police investigation had subsequently established that nobody was to blame for the accident.

He said a doctor was very quickly on the scene and realised that the extent of Max’s leg injuries, with a possibility of additional internal injuries, meant an air ambulance was required and requested one to attend.

After Max was flown to LGI, he was taken straight to the trauma centre and X-rays and a CT scan were carried out, showing he had broken both his femurs - the thigh bones. Fortunately, he had only suffered other minor injuries.

He said Max was in surgery by 9pm, and underwent a four and a half hour operation on his legs, and then spent 10 days in hospital.

He had since been making a steady recovery, and had returned to school part-time, although he had recently had to have one of his legs put temporarily in a cast, and then a brace, because of a complication.

Max was going back to Leeds for a review today but it was hoped he would begin getting back on his feet with the aid of crutches in the New Year.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance carries out more than 1,800 missions every year with two state-of-the-art Airbus H145 helicopters, and needs to raise £12,000 every day to keep saving lives.

Tickets for the panto, costing £10 for adults, £5 for children and £25 for a family ticket, can be bought by going to https://www.positickets.co.uk/eventdetails.php?EventID=3344#.Xejcyej7TIV of phoning 07540 013165