YOUNG people working with City of York Council’s Youth Justice Service are supporting a charity project which allows them to give back to the community.
Selby-based charity, Spirit of Christmas, is organising its fifth Christmas party in York for children whose families are suffering financially.
Amanda Hatton, corporate director of children, education and communities at City of York Council, said: “This is a very worthwhile project, and I hope the rewards of helping disadvantaged children and their families will make Christmas all the more special.”
Acting as ambassadors for the charity and working alongside their supervisors, the team of young people are wrapping gifts for the event which have been selected to match the children’s wish lists.
Ronnie Munro, chair of Spirit of Christmas, said: “We try to recruit volunteers from all backgrounds, give them a sense of belonging and help them feel that they are appreciated.”
Besides introducing Father Christmas to the guests, each will have a snack box, enjoy music and games with dancing elves and have access to a free book stall.