TWO pop-up shops in York are supporting local charities through the sale of Christmas cards.

The Cards for Good Causes shops are in St Helen’s and St Martin’s churches in St Helen’s Square, with Christmas cards from local charities including Admiral Powell, Alna Hall Cheshire Home, Brunswick Organics Nursery and Craft Workshop, Cruise Bereavement Care, Jessie’s Fund, Yorkshire Cancer Research, British Red Cross, Joseph Trust, Greyhound Trust and Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.