TWO pop-up shops in York are supporting local charities through the sale of Christmas cards.
The Cards for Good Causes shops are in St Helen’s and St Martin’s churches in St Helen’s Square, with Christmas cards from local charities including Admiral Powell, Alna Hall Cheshire Home, Brunswick Organics Nursery and Craft Workshop, Cruise Bereavement Care, Jessie’s Fund, Yorkshire Cancer Research, British Red Cross, Joseph Trust, Greyhound Trust and Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.
They are among more than 300 temporary shops across the UK, helping more than 250 charities, and are open every day from 10am until 4pm until Monday, December 16. They also sell advent calendars, candles, wrapping paper, gift tags, napkins and stocking fillers.
Cards for Good Causes is celebrating its 60th anniversary, having raised more than £100 million. People can also buy online at www.cardsforcharity.co.uk