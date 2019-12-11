A YORK veteran has praised a celebrity’s health club offer supporting those living with issues and highlighted the role fitness plays in battling mental health problems.

Robert Duncan, 51, has shown his appreciation to entrepreneur Duncan Bannatyne, for the support his chain of health clubs has played in his own recovery since returning from war.

Robert, who works as an HGV driver for a bulk animal feed company, served as a regular in the Royal Artillery for eight years and as a reservist in the RAF Regiment for three years.

He has decorated service from Northern Ireland, the 1st Gulf War and Afghanistan.

Following his return home from Afghanistan in 2008, Robert found it hard to readjust to life and was diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in 2013.

Robert said: “I had some horrendous experiences whilst serving in Afghanistan and saw things no one should see, including suicide bombers and losing colleagues to IEDs.”

Robert explained how working on his fitness at the York branch of Bannatyne’s Health Club has helped him to recover and improve his mental health. He said: “If I am feeling down, I will go for a run, go to the gym or even a swim.”

It was revealed earlier this year that Mr Bannatyne would be offering free memberships at his health clubs for veterans with PTSD.

Robert added: “If I got to speak to Duncan, I would shake his hand and thank him for the help. The kind gesture of being able to use the gym has really meant a lot to me, and it’s shown that there’s people out there who truly care.”

Mr Bannatyne’s military background is one of the reasons he feels strongly about supporting those with the disorder. He said: “If I can help in a small way such as giving a free membership to help combat PTSD, then I am more than happy to do that. It is something that is very dear to me.

“I truly believe our armed forces are the best in the world.”

His dad, William, endured three-and-a-half years in a Japanese prisoner of war camp in the Second World War, before liberation in 1945.

Now in its 22nd year, Bannatyne Health Clubs has 72 sites across the UK.