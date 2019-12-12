A MAN has been acquitted of hitting a teenage vandal on the head with a bottle.

Artur Ahdi Hussan, 36, told a jury at York Crown Court youths had targeted his house in Tang Hall for two years and police efforts to stop them had been ineffective.

He was facing trial for allegedly following and attacking a 14-year-old boy who had thrown objects at his home. The jury heard that the boy had received hospital treatment for a 2cm cut on his head

Mr Hussan, of Burlington Avenue, Tang Hall, denied assault causing actual bodily harm and was acquitted at the end of a three day trial.

The boy said he was part of a trio of friends who had “egged” Mr Hussan’s house by throwing eggs at it on the afternoon of Saturday, October 27, last year.

He claimed Mr Hussan and another man had followed him and his friends and that when he tried to cycle away from them, he felt something hit him on the back of his head. He didn’t know what it was but he and his friends had later found a smashed bottle at the scene.

He denied defence suggestions he had fallen off his bike and that he and his friends had thrown stones.

He also denied knowing that there had been other incidents involving youths at Mr Hussan’s house in the previous two years.

Mr Hussan told the jury a stone had been thrown at his house as well as eggs on October 27.

He said he had been “frustrated” by the incident and that he and his brother had followed the boys in a car with the intention of telling the police where they were. He denied grabbing the boy or hitting him.

He accepted he had not called the police, and that in a call to the police after a previous incident, he was recorded as saying he would “kill” those responsible when he found them.