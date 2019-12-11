POLICE say they are now very concerned about a missing York man and have issued an urgent appeal for help in tracing him.
Andrew Routledge, 39, hasn’t been seen since leaving his home in York on Friday, said a spokesman for North Yorkshire Police.
"Officers are very concerned for his welfare," he said.
"They believe Andrew may be in Scarborough and are asking anyone who has seen him to get in touch.
"In particular, police are urging people to look out for his black Fiat Punto, registration YR63 EDP"
He said Andrew was described as white, of medium build with a tanned complexion, and with short dark brown/greying hair, a brown beard and wearing glasses.
When last seen, he was wearing a t-shirt, black jeans, hooded zip up with white stripes on it and white rim trainers and he might be carrying a backpack.
Anyone with information should phone 101 and ask for the control room.