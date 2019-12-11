Cllr Paul Doughty was quoted in the Press (REVEALED: Areas of York with roads in the worst condition, December 9) as saying that 'Roads are a priority for.......York Conservatives'.

In 2017, I submitted a petition on behalf of residents to City of York Council to get Moor Lane and Princess Road in Strensall fully resurfaced. At that time, Conservative Ian Gillies held the transport portfolio and both Strensall councillors were Conservatives, including Cllr Doughty himself.