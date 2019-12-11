ESSENTIAL repairs at schools across York are set to be given the go-ahead by a senior councillor.

Urgent works - which include replacing boilers, fixing roofs and repairing windows - will be discussed at a meeting on Tuesday.

The council's executive member for education will be asked to approve 16 projects - each costing between £100,000 and £500,000.

The list includes replacing the boiler at All Saints RC School, repairs to the roof at Huntington School and replacing the windows, doors and main entrance at Dringhouses Primary.

A report prepared for the meeting says: "The most urgent capital schemes have been identified and prioritised, schemes that have the potential to be delayed until 2021/22 have been removed from the 2020/21 prioritisation list.

"This means that only the most urgent schemes now remain on the 2020/21 list.

"All of the maintenance schemes considered in this report have been, or will be, subject to extensive consultation."

It adds the total costs of the work is set to be £5.68m - £74,000 over the budget.

In order for the work to take place during school holidays, most of the projects need to go out to tender in February and March.