A YORK care home has been praised by a watchdog for its ‘very caring’ and compassionate staff.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has rated Apple Tree Care Home, in Ox Carr Lane, Strensall, as ‘good’ following an inspection in September.

It said in a report that the home was providing personal care to 18 older people and people living with dementia at the time of the inspection but could accommodate up to 20 people.

The report said: “People received a very caring and responsive service. Staff were highly motivated, sensitive to people’s emotional and physical needs and committed to providing good quality care.

“Staff were aware of risks to people’s safety and wellbeing and acted to minimise these risks. People received their medicines in line with their prescription.”

The CQC said staff who were appropriately recruited, trained and supervised, and there was a focus on employing staff with strong ‘person-centred values.’

It said residents were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible.

It said relatives were highly complimentary about the compassionate end of life care provided by staff.

“They praised the support and sensitivity shown to themselves and their loved ones,”it said.

“Care plans included information for staff about people’s needs and preferences and supported staff to provide person-centred care. People took part in a range of activities.”

The report said systems were in place to check the quality and safety of the service, although these had not identified some minor issues in relation to record keeping and accident monitoring and the commission had made a recommendation about quality assurance.

“Relatives told us the registered manager was very dedicated and caring,” it said.

“Feedback from people, relatives and staff indicated high levels of satisfaction with the service.”

All five questions about the service - is it safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led - were answered with ‘good.’