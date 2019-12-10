YORK is one step closer to having a Local Plan - guidelines for the size and location of future developments across the city - for the first time since the 1950s.

A public examination of City of York Council’s draft plan began at York Racecourse today (Tuesday).

The plan makes room for more than 20,000 new homes to be built in York during the next 20 years - including up to 4,000 more affordable homes - the meeting heard.

And between 610 and 650 new jobs are expected to be created in the city every year.

York has not had a Local Plan since 1956.

Cllr Nigel Ayre, executive member for finance, welcomed the start of the hearings and said: “This will be used as a key mechanism by the council, ensuring our city develops sustainably in the light of the climate emergency.

“This is the furthest stage the Local Plan has reached since 1999.

“Everyone should be proud that the plan is to be considered by the planning inspectorate.

“The journey has been a long one. The council has not had a Local Plan and it’s crucial that the council has one in place as soon as possible.

“It will enable us to build the homes that York needs, all while maintaining the historic character of the city. York is a special place to live.

“The Local Plan robustly meets the city’s needs.

“It prioritises development on brownfield land and will create Green Belt boundaries for the city - something that has never been done before.”

The meeting heard there are expected to be more health and social care jobs created in York in coming years.

Barrister David Elvin, speaking on behalf of the council, told the planning inspectors: “The selected sites are considered the most sustainable, causing as little harm as possible to the green belt.”

Members of the public - including residents, developers and representatives from community groups - have also registered to speak at the examination.

Planning inspector Simon Berkeley said the first phase of the hearings are expected to last until December 18.

He will then decide if the hearings can move into phase two - the discussion of individual sites earmarked in the draft plan.