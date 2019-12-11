A MAJOR revamp at a well-known York cinema is being unveiled this week - as a brand new cinema also prepares to open.

The Vue Cinema in Clifton Moor has undergone a three month refurbishment which has seen an upgrade of every seat in each of its 12 screens to "luxurious" leather recliners.

The complex, which has remained partially open from 4pm onwards while the work was under way, is reopening at its normal hours on Friday - the same day as the Cineworld complex opens at Monk Cross.

But a spokesman for Vue claimed that its upgrade and cheaper tickets made “Vue the best big-screen experience in York”.

The new-look Vue site will also include an updated foyer with a brand new bar with a seating area so film-goers can grab a drink before the film, and new self-serve Tango Ice Blast, Coca-Cola Freestyle and coffee machines.

The York site is one four Vue cinemas in the UK to introduce recliners throughout, and the complex now has fewer seats - from 2,700 to 898 - with 24 new disabled seats.

But despite the reduction in seating, bosses say ticket prices will still be the cheapest in the city, remaining at £4.99.

Sam Godley, general manager of Vue York, said: “We are so pleased with the new look site and excited for people to experience the recliner seats.

“They’re so comfortable you won’t want to get up when the credits begin.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming even more people to experience the ultimate seat, screen and sound for themselves.”

A spokesman added: “The change will come just in time for audiences to enjoy highly anticipated Christmas blockbusters including Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Cats and Jumanji: The Next Level.”