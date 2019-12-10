YORK train operator Grand Central has completed a £9 million refurbishment of its trains on the York-London route.

The two-year refurbishment programme has seen the firm’s entire fleet of 10 Adelante trains kitted out with smart new interiors, including new seats with fabric and leather edging in standard class and new floor covering throughout, said a spokeswoman.

There has also been a full refit of the toilet facilities together with improved disabled access and baby changing facilities, she said.

“Revamped catering facilities include barista coffee machines, while energy efficient LED lighting has been installed, along with power sockets for charging mobile phones, laptops and other electrical devices,” she said.

“The trains have been given a full repaint inside and out to give them a brighter, fresher look and feel.”

She said the trains retained the elements important to customers including plenty of leg room and table seating.

She said the refurbishment programme was the largest of its kind that Grand Central had undertaken in its 12 year history.

Fleet director Dave Hatfield said he was ‘thrilled’ that the refurbishment programme was now complete.

“It has transformed our trains and brought them right up to date, with a modern and stylish fleet that is fully fit for the future,” he said.

The spokeswoman said the project’s completion came at an exciting time as Grand Central had also recently been granted access rights by the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) to operate an additional daily return service between Sunderland and London Kings Cross - running via York - until at least 2021, increasing the total number per day from five to six. She added that customers could also enjoy an improved digital experience thanks to the launch of a new ticket booking website and app, designed to give them improved functionality.