FIRE safety should be at the top of people’s Christmas lists - according to the fire service.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service's Fire Kills campaign is urging residents to take precautions and follow advice to avoid an incident this festive season.
While fire safety is important throughout the year, the extra distractions of Christmas make it especially important to be vigilant, the service said.
Christmas lights, candles, decorations, overloaded plug sockets and cigarettes that are not extinguished properly can all pose a risk.
A fire brigade spokesman said: “To ensure you have the merriest of Christmases, keep fire safety at the top of your list. Ensure you place candles in suitable holders and away from curtains, never leave cooking unattended and, test your smoke alarms and buy new batteries for them if needed. Take care and have a safe Christmas.”