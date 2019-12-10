ORGANISERS of a new festival, which will be staged in Helmsley next year, are on a quest to find the world’s best jam-maker.
The new World Jam Festival will celebrate the glories of the sweet treat as well as providing a stage for residents to display their Victorian costumes.
Jam makers can get creative with competition categories such as ‘tipsy’ for preserves that include a hint of alcohol, ‘exotic’ for flavours that go beyond the norm and an additional Under 20s age category.
Anna Lupton, who came up with the idea for the new festival, said: “Jam has its fair share of talented jam makers who like nothing better than using homegrown produce to create great preserves.”
Other festival activities across Helmsley will include afternoon tea with the Mad Hatter at The Feathers hotel, tea duelling competitions to find the best biscuit dunker, croquet games and the opportunity to try jam-infused ice cream at Ryeburn Ice Cream Parlour.
The festival will be held in September next year at Helmsley Walled Garden.
The competition will open for entries from May 4.