A YORK school welcomed guests from the local community to enjoy a festive afternoon of food and entertainment.

Manor CE Academy, in Millfield Lane, Nether Poppleton, welcomed more than 90 guests to their Senior Citizen Christmas Lunch event on Thursday, December 5, after a similar successful event last year.

Guests were greeted with a sherry reception and carols sung by the voices choir.

They then went on to have a three-course meal, which was both prepared and served by students from Years nine, 10 and 11 catering and event operations classes.

Students from the school’s GCSE product design class produced small gifts for the guests, which were presented to them during the festive afternoon.

The event was closed with a range of Christmas carols sung by the school’s advanced performers group.

Guests were all senior citizens who were invited to attend through a number of churches close to the school.