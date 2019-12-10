A MALTON equine hospital has unveiled its new operating theatres following a £1million investment to expand facilities.

Rainbow Equine Hospital has been boosted by a new purpose-built surgical and intensive care facility to house two new operating theatres at its site at Rainbow Lane in Malton, North Yorkshire.

The new development has increased the hospital’s surgical capacity and, as the building is adjacent to their recently refurbished and extended CT suite, it enables pre and intra-operative CT scanning to be utilised more effectively.

Rainbow Equine Hospital clinical director, Moses Brennan, said: “The expansion of our facilities is making a huge difference and we are one of only a handful of facilities in the UK that can offer intra-operative CT scanning.

"We can double the number of surgeries we can do each day, ensuring no waiting time for our referring vets and their clients."

The expansion has been in the pipeline for two years and has been made possible by investment from VetPartners.

VetPartners is a veterinary group that includes some of the UK’s most respected and trusted small animal, equine, farm and mixed practices.