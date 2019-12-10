A FESTIVAL will return for the fifth year to celebrate Viking history and the start of the New Year.
The Flamborough Fire Festival team have been in preparation for months as they have constructed a Viking Longship to be used during the event.
The ship will be fitted with 2000 Viking torches which will be set alight to form a new feature.
Festival organiser, Jane Emmerson, said: “This year’s festival is going to be the biggest festival of fire ever seen in mainland UK and we hope everyone will come and join us.”
The Viking torches are just one of the new attractions to this year’s festival with others being flaming fire swords, a Viking mead hall and more than 30 Flamborough Fireballs in action. These will be followed by a firework display set to music at midnight.
Each year, the Flamborough Fire Festival is held in aid of local community groups and charities. The festival organisers are encouraging everyone to come in full Viking costume.
The event will start at 10.30pm in the Festival Arena on Flamborough village green on Tuesday December 31.