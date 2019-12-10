A CULTURAL introduction to Christmas this year will give a York charity a seasonal boost.

York Opera, an amateur opera company, is putting on its Christmas concert, Joy To The World, on to raise money for the charity’s work in cancer care, research and education.

Clive Goodhead, President of York Opera, said: "We’re absolutely delighted to be raising money this year for York Against Cancer.

"Two of our long-standing members and very good friends, Ian Small, former head of Bootham School, and Rosamond Jackson, have sadly died of cancer in recent times, so it’s a cause that means a great deal to us."

The concert takes place at the Unitarian Chapel in St Saviourgate from 7.30pm on Friday.

Wine and soft drinks will be on sale during the event and there will be a fundraising raffle to boost the charity’s funds still further.

Tickets for the event, priced £12, can be bought from York Against Cancer’s offices in North Moor Road, Huntington.