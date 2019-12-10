WORK on a residential development in Penley’s Grove Street, York, has been completed.

Easingwold-based developers Caedmon Homes have built 29 apartments at St John’s Mews, on the site of the former Groves House Care Home. The one, two and three-bedroom apartments are now available, ranging from £200,000 to £450,000, with secure car parking at £25,000 for selected properties.

Nine apartments have been sold off plan. A show apartment is available to view.

Paul Brown, director of Caedmon Homes, said: “We have been absolutely delighted with the continuing level of interest and sales rate at St John’s Mews, a resounding endorsement of our development. The affordability of the homes is a very important element of this project and, with the Government’s Help to Buy initiative, we have seen that a number of young professionals are able to become home-owners for the first time."