THE celebrations continue at Selby Abbey as it celebrates its 950th anniversary this year.
This Saturday, the Abbey will welcome the Fairburn Singers along with guests, the Doncaster Youth Swing Orchestra.
They will be performing as a part of a Christmas celebration, featuring a range of festive carols and seasonal music.
The event will run from 7.30pm. Tickets are priced at £10 and can be purchased from Selby Abbey’s book store or by calling Terry Rowley on 07821603221. There will be refreshments available.
Funds raised throughout the event will be donated to both The Prince of Wales Hospice and Cancer Research UK.
A range of events have been held throughout the year at Selby Abbey to celebrate reaching its 950th anniversary, including a light show which around 8,000 people visited over a three-day period last month.
Other events held to celebrate the milestone included a children’s poetry competition, a song writing competition and a number of concerts.