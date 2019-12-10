THE winner for September’s edition of The Press Camera Club competition has received their winning canvas.
Josh Sherwin had his entry, which featured his son looking into his bug hunting net to check what he had caught, printed onto a canvas at Jessops in Coney Street.
The picture was taken during an event at the Nostell Priory in Wakefield, which Josh attended with his children. Josh said: “I captured the image because I liked how my son was inquisitive on what he had caught.”
As well as the canvas, Josh received a £50 cash prize from Jessops.
You can view more of his photography at: https://joshsherwin2019.picfair.com or on his Facebook page titled ‘Josh Sherwin Photography’.
The theme for September’s competition was ‘#favouritethings’.
December’s competition theme is ‘#12daysofChristmas’. Entries must be submitted by December 31 and should be posted onto the Club’s Facebook page marked with this hashtag.
More than 1,600 readers have joined The Press Camera Club which brings together talented amateur photographers from across North and East Yorkshire.
Search for ‘The Press Camera Club’ on Facebook to join.