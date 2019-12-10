A TRAIN station could be built again in Haxby if the Liberal Democrats seize power in the General Election this week.
Lord John Shipley - the Lib Dem spokesman for Northern Powerhouse - joined Keith Aspden - the party's candidate for York Outer - on the election trail.
He said there is a possibility of a new rail station under Lib Dem plans to create a £50 billion regional growth fund.
He added: “Neither Labour nor the Tories can square their spending promises today with the cost of Brexit. They are writing promises on cheques that will bounce. In contrast, the Liberal Democrats want to stop Brexit and invest billions into our vital public services.”
