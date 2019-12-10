TWO school cooks, one from York and one from North Yorkshire, are in the running to be crowned School Chef of the Year.

The chiefs, have made it to the live regional heats of the contest and will battle it out for the regional title of Yorkshire & Humber School Chef of the Year 2020.

Becky Crossley from York High School in Acomb and James Brown from Queen Ethelburga's College at Thorpe Underwood will go head to head with a cook from a school in Barnsley.

Becky will be serving Eboracum burger with York tower potatoes, Yorkshire coleslaw and salad- a Yorkshire twist on a classic burger served with lightly spiced potatoes, coleslaw and salad followed by strawberry Minster mousse, a light strawberry mousse with a layer of fresh strawberries and jelly topped with a crunchy crumble topping.

Meanwhile James will serve up pie 'n' peas - a local rabbit pie with French peas and Yorkshire trifle; Yorkshire rhubarb, ginger and orange crumble trifle.

The Yorkshire & Humber regional final is scheduled to take place at Barnsley College on Wednesday, January 8.

The LACA School Chef of the Year Competition has been the flagship event for school chefs to showcase their professional skills for twenty five years. It is organised by LACA – The School Food People and is sponsored by McDougalls, owned by Premier Foods.

Against the clock and under the scrutiny of a panel of judges, they will have to prepare, cook and present four portions of their two course meal suitable for serving to 11 year olds in primary or secondary schools. They will have 90 minutes and a maximum spend of £1.30 is allowed for the cost of a single meal (i.e. one main course and dessert). The national final will be held on March 5 next year.