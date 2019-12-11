A NORTH Yorkshire care provider has become the first to introduce a new service designed to provide round-the-clock access to clinical support and advice.
Saint Cecilia’s Care Group has introduced a new video-enabled clinical response telemedicine service at its three homes in Scarborough.
Managing director, Mike Padgham, said: “We are very pleased to be introducing this new telemedicine facility and looking forward to the benefits it will bring to our residents, staff and local GP services.
“We are confident this will assist us in providing the very best care for our residents and provide additional peace of mind to their relatives.”
Through the service, staff at the homes can access a multidisciplinary clinical team 24 hours a day, seven days a week to help them get guidance on a resident’s condition.
The service has been introduced in partnership with provider, Immedicare, who provide more than 30,000 digitally-delivered consultations a year.