YORK-based Benenden Health has received recognition for its new brand strategy which redefined the way it communicates its 110-year-old offering.

The not-for-profit healthcare provider landed three awards for its excellence in marketing at the Financial Services Forum Marketing Effectiveness Awards.

Benenden Health, in collaboration with Moreish Marketing, received honours for brand strategy, advertising and the Judges’ Award for marketing excellence.

The healthcare provider was also shortlisted for Integrated Campaign and its head of marketing, Natalie Walker, for marketeer of the year.

Its advertising campaign was also recognised for building on the brand strategy, bringing to life its new proposition of providing ‘the affordable alternative to health insurance’, with the message played out across all media channels.

Head of Marketing at Benenden Health, Natalie Walker, said: “Benenden Health is a longstanding, proud organisation which really believes in the work it does, but we felt that we needed to redefine how we communicate this.

“Creating a new brand strategy and advertising campaign has been an exciting, yet demanding experience and to be recognised and rewarded in this way is hugely satisfying and is testament to the hard work of everyone involved.”

Benenden Health was founded in 1905 with the purpose of people joining together to help pay for medical care. It is one of the UK’s longest-serving and most respected mutual healthcare societies, offering an affordable alternative to health insurance to more than 815,000 members.