INNOVATIVE work in transport safety has led to a Queen's Award for Enterprise for a York-based company.

Incremental Solutions received the award from the Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire Jo Ropner at a ceremony at the National Rail Museum.

It recognised Incremental Solutions' work in the UK rail sector, where their technology across the rail network helps to prevent incidents and makes the network operate more efficiently.

Mrs Ropner was joined by representatives from business-growth bodies InnovateUK and Make it York, the Lord Mayor of York, Councillor Janet Looker as well as many of Incremental Solutions’ partners and clients, such as Network Rail and GWR.

Daniel Lee-Bursnall, founder and commercial director at Incremental Solutions added;

“The amount of people we’ve invited to this award ceremony is representative of not only how many people have played their part in enabling our systems to benefit the rail network, but also to the importance of the future development and safety of our rail infrastructure. We’re so proud and feel it’s a fantastic achievement and honor to be representing not only the North, but also all innovators who are improving the things we often take for granted.”

Sean Bullick, managing director of Make It York, said: “I’d like to congratulate Incremental Solutions on becoming a recipient of the Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

Their innovative work in transport safety and vision for an efficient transport network fit for the 21st century is of great importance to both the industry, and the City of York. It’s great to see them receiving recognition for their achievements in this field.”

Incremental Solutions provides GPS data visualisation and analysis software tools, for the rail and automotive industries.