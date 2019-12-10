POLICE are appealing for help to find a 39-year-old man from York who has not been seen since Friday.
Andrew Routledge left his home in York on Friday and police think he might be in Scarborough.
They are urging anyone who may have seen him to get in touch.
When he was last seen, Andrew was wearing a t-shirt, black jeans, a hooded zip up jacket with white stripes on and white rim trainers.
He may be carrying a backpack and may be driving a black Fiat Punto.
Anyone with information should call 101 and speak to North Yorkshire Police force control room.