HUNDREDS watched on as four York choirs came together to perform and raise funds for a children’s charity.

The ‘ChoirFest’ event featured performances from the Acomb Community Choir, SuperSing, Lucy’s Pop Choir and newly formed Magic Voices, headed up by Lucy Huelin.

Ellen Cole who oversaw the event said: “It was so lovely to see people having a great time and enjoying the wide range of songs that the fantastic choirs performed for them.

“I would like to thank the public for their generous donations which are going to go toward enhancing the confidence, self-esteem and resilience levels of local children.

“I would also like to thank York Mansion House for being kind to us, their team is always so good to us each year.”

Overall, the event raised more than £445 for The Island, a children’s charity which provides mentoring services for young people experiencing difficulties with their mental, emotional and social wellbeing.

The donations will enable the cause to guarantee nearly 50 mentoring services for young people.

‘ChoirFest’ event was held outside York Mansion House on Saturday.