A FORMER York rugby league player, who featured in a Challenge Cup final at Wembley, has passed away.

Harry Deighton, who lived in the Clifton and Rawcliffe area, passed away on November 23 aged 76.

He began his rugby league career at York Imperials, before moving to Huddersfield at the age of 17.

During his time at Huddersfield, Harry featured in the 1962 Challenge Cup final at Wembley, where his side came up against Wakefield with more than 81,000 in attendance. Wakefield won the game 12-6.

Harry previously commented on his experience of playing in the final at Wembley. He said: “It was unbelievable. It’s a chance of a lifetime for any young lad.

“It was the biggest game of my life. I wasn’t overawed though as I had an old head on young shoulders.”

Featuring in this game made Harry the youngest player to appear in a post-War Challenge Cup final, aged 18 years and seven months.

He then had a five year spell at Fartown, before returning to his hometown York where he was captain until retiring aged 29.

His father, also called Harry and his brother, Ronnie, both played for York for many years.

Harry’s working life started out as an apprentice mechanic, before later starting a coal delivery business with his brother, Ronnie. He then went on to be a taxi driver for Station Taxis in York.

Harry had a wife named Margaret, who passed away 16 years ago.

He leaves behind three sons, Paul, Wayne and Gary and a daughter, Julie along with a number of grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Harry’s funeral will be held on Thursday, December 12, at 1pm at York Crematorium.