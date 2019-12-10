A 20-YEAR-OLD woman who died in a crash on a North Yorkshire road has been named by police.
Naomi Buckle, of Catterick Garrison, was killed in a single vehicle collision in the early hours of last Friday on the B6265 near Ripon.
North Yorkshire Police said she was travelling in a white Audi RS3 which was travelling between Ripon and Risplith, when it was involved in a collision with a tree near to Grantley Hall and died at the scene due to her injuries.
A spokesperson said the driver of the car, a 21-year-old man from Richmond, was arrested in relation to the incident and has since been released under investigation, and police were appealing for anyone who might have seen the white Audi RS3 at any time between 11pm and 2.15am, travelling from Catterick towards Risplith to email mark.mullins@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or phone101 and ask to speak to Mark Mullins or the Major Collision Investigation Team, or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting reference 12190223386.
