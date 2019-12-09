SENIOR politicians have been gathering at the University of York tonight to take part in a BBC Question Time Election Special – Under 30s debate.

BBC Radio Five Live Presenter Emma Barnett has been chairing the election special live from the university.

The politicians have included Lib-Dem leader Jo Swinson and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, but neither Boris Johnson or Jeremy Corbyn has been taking part - unlike 2017, when the university hosted a BBC Question Time special which saw the then Prime Minister Theresa May and Leader of the Opposition Jeremy Corbyn field questions.

The University of York’s director of external relations, Joan Concannon, said earlier: “We are delighted that the University of York is once again hosting a major political event on campus.

“With just days to go before polling this could yet prove to be a turning point in one of the most unpredictable and important elections in a generation.

“We believe passionately in the role of Universities to foster and facilitate open discussion among diverse audiences in a respectful and thoughtful way.

“Young voters could have a crucial part to play in this election and all eyes will be on York as the political parties discuss some of the major issues of the day, be it Brexit, the environment or the NHS. It promises to be a fascinating encounter.”