EXTINCTION Rebellion York has donated a paper lantern which was used in a protest at Askham Bog to York Explore Library.
The art piece, made at York St John University, will form part of an environmental display.
The lantern, representing rare ferns, was one of a number taken on a protest at the nature reserve on York’s outskirts, which is at the centre of a controversy sparked by plans to build 500 homes on land nearby.
Library manager Barbara Swinn said the lantern would be displayed so that visitors could appreciate the work of Extinction Rebellion York.