A MASSIVE lorry fire on the A1 near Wetherby has led to the closure of the key route to the north.
Highways England said firefighters were trying to tackle the blaze but this might take some time because the lorry was carrying batteries.
It said the A1 was closed between Junction 47, the turn-off for the A59 and Junction 46 at Wetherby, with a diversion via the A168.
It said the road was not expected to return to normal until about 9pm.
Fire Station Manager Tony Walker tweeted at 6pm that good progress was being made by crews, with damping down now taking place and the load being moved by Highways England.
December 9, 2019
A police community support officer tweeted that the fire happened near Junction 46, and caused a thick black plume of smoke.
