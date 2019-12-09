A MAN has been arrested and £1,000 in cash seized during a police drugs raid in Pocklington.
Humberside Police said a Misuse of Drugs Act (MDA) warrant was executed in Denison Road and a man arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.
A spokesperson said £1,000 in cash and suspected heroin and cocaine, along with tablets, were seized during the raid, which was part of the force's Operation Galaxy, involving a new pro-active task force comprising detectives, officers, staff, police dogs and handlers, and other departments.
A man was also arrested in Beverley, as part of Operation Galaxy, in connection with malicious communications and threats to kill, and a mobile phone, sim card, a grinder and a herbal substances were seized.
