A UK builders merchant has demonstrated commitment to customer and staff welfare by installing a new defibrillator in its York branch.
Selco Builders Warehouse will have the new equipment installed in its branch on Osbaldwick Link Road in the run-up to Christmas.
Chief executive, Howard Luft, said: "We have five million individual customer visits annually and more than 3,000 staff. When you are dealing with that number, there is a chance that incidents around unexpected cardiac arrests can happen.
"It is imperative that the business makes this investment and, even if we save one life over time, it’s money very well spent."
It forms part of a programme for all Selco’s 67 branches, as well as its Support Centre and Edmonton Delivery Hub, to house defibrillators.
Kerry Fairhurst, marketing manager for defibshop, which Selco purchased the equipment from, said: “We applaud the measures Selco have taken and we encourage other businesses to follow suit.
"Selco have been very proactive in their approach and the business is certainly well-prepared should any incidents happen in branches or their headquarters in the future."