YORK'S Annual Community Carol Concert at the Barbican on Sunday afternoon is a sell-out.

Delighted organiser Graham Bradbury has urged people attending the event to get there early to avoid having to delay the 2.30pm start - as happened two years ago.

He said next weekend would be one of the busiest of the year in York, with the St Nicholas Fair Christmas market and other major celebrations taking place in the city.

“Two years ago, we had to delay the start due to traffic congestion and problems getting into nearby car parks," he said.

“Last year’s full house saw the concert start on time and finish at 4.30 pm without any problems and we would hope to repeat this with the help of our customers.

“We would like to encourage patrons to get there early. Get parked up and be able to relax and enjoy festive refreshments available in the Barbican foyer prior to the concert.

"Although doors to the auditorium will not open until 2 pm, York Barbican itself will be open from 1 pm."

The Carol Concert, now in its 62nd year, supports the Lord Mayor and Sheriff of York’s Christmas Cheer Fund and York Against Cancer,which has been nominated by The Press.

This year it will feature male group choir Spirit of Harmony and choirs from Poppleton Road Primary, Tang Hall Primary and All Saints RC School.