'MINDLESS' vandals have stolen a parish council's Christmas tree and thrown it down an embankment in a village near York - just days after the tree's festive lights were switched on.
Copmanthorpe Parish Council tweeted today that it had been 'really disappointed' after the donated tree, situated in Manor Heath, had gone missing during the night, along with two new village signs from Manor Heath and Tadcaster Road.
It said the tree had now been recovered after being thrown down a bank opposite and the sign had been found hidden in bushes in Manor Heath, but unfortunately the Tadcaster Road sign was still missing.
The parish branded the thefts 'mindless vandalism,' and urged anyone with any information about the incident to phone 101 and inform North Yorkshire Police, which had been informed of the thefts.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment