IT has all the makings of a romantic comedy - a couple of book-lovers meet in the queue of a shop while picking up some last minute Christmas gifts.
And it could become a reality after one Waterstones customer tweeted an appeal to help her find a "tall, well-spoken, bespectacled man" she spotted in the York branch this weekend.
Her tweet has now been shared more than 3,700 times.
Exchanged pleasantries w/ a tall, well-spoken, bespectacled man in a queue @WaterstonesYork yesterday who I should have asked to go for a drink. 🤓📚☕️ It was on the 1st floor at around 3. Are you out there fellow book-lover? (There’s a possibility I’ve watched too many rom-coms)— Toria Emily (@Toria_Morris) December 8, 2019
Could you be the mystery man? We'd love to hear from you, email newsdesk@thepress.co.uk.
