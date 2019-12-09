IT has all the makings of a romantic comedy - a couple of book-lovers meet in the queue of a shop while picking up some last minute Christmas gifts.

And it could become a reality after one Waterstones customer tweeted an appeal to help her find a "tall, well-spoken, bespectacled man" she spotted in the York branch this weekend.

Her tweet has now been shared more than 3,700 times.

Could you be the mystery man? We'd love to hear from you, email newsdesk@thepress.co.uk.