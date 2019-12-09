VERY strong winds and heavy rain are expected in York and North Yorkshire tomorrow as Storm Brendan heads for Britain.
The Met Office issued a yellow warning today for between 5am and 5pm tomorrow, saying very strong winds may cause some disruption, with some transport delays likely.
Forecasters expect the wind to cause problems for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges and say some short term loss of power and other services is possible.
Meanwhile, further heavy and prolonged rain is expected in York on Thursday, with sleet forecast at higher levels in North Yorkshire, which could hit voter turn-out at the General Election.
