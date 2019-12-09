A COUPLE who “rarely go out separately” have celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary, and say they believe there are a number of key factors to a long lasting marriage.

Terry and Eunice Clamp, who live in Foxwood, celebrated the 60-year milestone on Thursday.

The couple were both born in Yorkshire, Terry from Featherstone and Eunice from Upton and were married at Upton Methodist church on December 5, 1959.

They moved to York in 1971 due to work commitments. Terry was in the drinks trade for 50 years, working for organisations such as Martini and Rossi. Before moving to York, Terry also served in the Royal Air Force (RAF) for five years, during which time he was based in France just outside Paris.

Eunice worked at Westfield Primary School as a support assistant.

Both have been members of various clubs in York including Bishopthorpe club and Holgate club - where Terry is the quizmaster on a Sunday.

The couple had a number of reasons for their long-lasting marriage. Terry said: “We rarely go out separately, we are together for the majority of our lives. We have always been happy together and have continued to love each other very much. We have a very loving family.”

They have a son, two grandchildren, and two young great grandchildren.