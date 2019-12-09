A YORK para-cyclist completed a 10K challenge on his independent hand bike last week, to raise for a charity close to his heart.
Ian Wood, from Acomb, took part in the Super Hero Winter Wonder Wheels 10K through Windsor Park in London.
Ian, 41, said: "Because of my condition of mitochondrial disease, I suffer from chronic fatigue. Therefore, I was worried I’d be extremely tired for Sundays event."
As well as suffering from mitochondrial disease, Ian is registered blind.
He was guided through the 10K route by his friends Sara Flemming and Pat Addis. Ian said that without their help, this challenge would not have been possible for him.
All of the funds raised by Ian will be donated to York Remap, a charity that make bespoke gadgets for disabled and elderly people. He has so far raised £435.
During day-to-day life, Ian uses a gadget developed by Remap for those suffering from sight-loss. The Roo Vision uses a virtual reality screen and a camera with a powerful zoom to help users to see.