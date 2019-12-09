My train from London arrived in York at 33 minutes late, missing the Malton train at 21.05.
At that time of night there was no customer service and no manager on site. The few personnel on the station were busy ensuring the safety of passengers and trains.
Having found an LNER person he said they couldn’t sort a taxi to Malton as it was Transpennine Express’s problem. Eventually finding a Transpennine Express person, he said it was LNER’s problem. The Malton train was cancelled, so the wait was 1 one hour 17 minutes.
The station had no customer services and no manager on site which is a disgraceful situation in terms of customer service. But the risk and lack of any support for the elderly and infirm, young users or vulnerable members of the community shows an enormous abdication of responsibility and care by York Station and LNER.
Sam Hoste,
Howe Farm, Old Malton, Malton