A couple of weeks ago we ran a photograph showing a Halifax bomber which had crashed into Nunthorpe Grove on March 5, 1945.

The aircraft had been amongst a group of bombers from the Canadian 426 Squadron based at RAF Linton-on-Ouse which had taken off on a mission to raid the German city of Chemnitz. But, as the Clements Hall Local History Group's new book Shadows in the Bricks relates, the aircraft were covered in ice, and three crashed soon after take-off. One came down in Nunthorpe Grove, the fuselage crashing into Nos 26 and 28, killing two elderly people. One of the engines, meanwhile, hit the nearby school. In all, 11 people died and another 18 were injured.

The photograph prompted several readers to get in touch - among them Ronald Coulson. Ronald, now 83 and living in Copmanthorpe, grew up in South Bank and remembered seeing the Halifax crash.

"I was nine years old," he said. "There were four or five of us at the corner shop on Victor Street. We heard this 'bang!'. We looked up and could see this plane, going around in the sky and coming down. It was on fire. We went up onto the bar walls and saw it go past Nunthorpe Road. Then there was a hell of a bang. Afterwards we could hear a sound like machine guns going off. It was quite loud. The guns and bullets in the plane had caught fire. It was quite frightening."

Ronald also remembered the York Blitz of 1942. He lived with his family in Victor Street. There was a cupboard under the stairs. They huddled there when the air raid sirens went off and at one point heard the distinctive whistling sound of a bomb seemingly falling straight towards them. "It was very frightening!" Ronald recalls. The bomb missed them - but hit the Bar Convent instead, killing five nuns.

Another reader, David Thomas, also remembered the bombing of 1942 and the aircraft crash three years later. He gently corrected us over the photographs we ran with our original feature. They were all taken after the aircraft crash of March 1945, he said. None of them showed the aftermath of the bombing raid of April 1942.

"Three bombs fell on the Nunthorpe estate on April 29, 1942," he said. "The first totally demolished 19 and 21 with 23 and 25 being badly damaged and pulled down afterwards. The second bomb fell in the garden of our house (number 41), destroying the back of 39 and 41 but this was rebuilt and we returned home in October 1942. The crater was filled in later. The third bomb demolished a pair of semi detached houses in South Bank Avenue."