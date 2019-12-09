A MAIN road in to York is shut this morning causing traffic woes.

The A59 Roman Road is blocked both ways with queueing traffic due to an accident from A1237 to Hodgson Lane.



All three emergency services were on the scene first thing, but at 8am Stn Manager Tony Walker from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said that ambulance & fire crews have now left, but police are still in attendance.



Drivers should still expect delays.



It was originally believed to be around the Hessay turn off.



More to follow.